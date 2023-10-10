Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 146,545 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 16.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 1.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

DFIC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 961,205 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

