Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 113,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,507. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.