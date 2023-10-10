Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWV traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

