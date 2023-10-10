Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,056. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

