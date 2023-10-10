Relaxing Retirement Coach Takes $458,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 6,725,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,031. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.