ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 468,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 806,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNW. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 5,886,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 1,078,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

