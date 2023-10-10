Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 200,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 571,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $896.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $507,400. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 430,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 620,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

