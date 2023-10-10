Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (AFN, ALNY, BCE, BDT, BTE, CI, CIGI, CJ, CNQ, CNXC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 10th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $218.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)

had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$65.00 to C$55.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $326.00 to $330.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $122.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $115.00.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20).

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30).

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $93.00 to $80.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$2.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $27.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $294.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $599.00 to $579.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $36.00 to $30.00.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $96.00 to $82.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,540 ($18.85) to GBX 1,460 ($17.87).

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$96.00 to C$105.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$145.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $145.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $177.50 to $165.00.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by Macquarie from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.79).

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$212.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

