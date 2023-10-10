Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (AFN, ALNY, BCE, BDT, BTE, CI, CIGI, CJ, CNQ, CNXC)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 10th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $218.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$65.00 to C$55.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $326.00 to $330.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $122.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $115.00.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20).

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30).

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $93.00 to $80.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$2.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $27.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $294.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $599.00 to $579.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $36.00 to $30.00.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $96.00 to $82.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,540 ($18.85) to GBX 1,460 ($17.87).

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$96.00 to C$105.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$145.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $145.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $177.50 to $165.00.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by Macquarie from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.79).

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$212.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

