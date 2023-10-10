Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 451110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.72).

Residential Secure Income Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.95. The company has a market capitalization of £113.32 million, a PE ratio of -470.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is currently -3,846.15%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.