Reviewing Transphorm (TGAN) and Its Competitors

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) is one of 166 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Transphorm to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transphorm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Transphorm Competitors 2046 8702 17408 627 2.58

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 156.70%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million -$30.60 million -3.40 Transphorm Competitors $5.77 billion $743.60 million -42.19

This table compares Transphorm and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transphorm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Transphorm Competitors -221.16% -81.41% -6.80%

Risk & Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm’s peers have a beta of 4.36, meaning that their average stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transphorm peers beat Transphorm on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.