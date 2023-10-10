Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.35. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 8,590,683 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

