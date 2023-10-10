Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
