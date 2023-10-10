Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.0% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 368,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109,054 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 366.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 61,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.47. 7,670,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,392,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average of $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

