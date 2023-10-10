Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Trimmed by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 4.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.38. 210,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

