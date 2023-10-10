Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Up 20%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 122,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 30,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Route1 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Route1 had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of C$4.18 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

