Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 239,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 551,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $967.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $264,443.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $264,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $29,763.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 637,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,718 shares of company stock valued at $399,994. Company insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 100,060 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 54.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,394,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 491,921 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.