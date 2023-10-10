Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. 84,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,132 shares of company stock worth $17,562,125. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.