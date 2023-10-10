Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 51358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.07.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

