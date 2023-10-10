Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,405. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

