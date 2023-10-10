Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,579 shares of company stock valued at $142,087,532. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $207.83. 2,431,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,893. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

