Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $330.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.16. 579,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,636. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

