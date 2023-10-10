Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE AR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,616. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

