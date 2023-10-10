Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.