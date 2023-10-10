Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 2,735,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.