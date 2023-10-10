Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,980 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 886,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,531. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

