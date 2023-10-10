Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,195,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 782,956 shares.The stock last traded at $44.01 and had previously closed at $44.04.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

