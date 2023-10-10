Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Trimmed by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. 792,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,254. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

