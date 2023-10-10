Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 223,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,985,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,083,000 after acquiring an additional 283,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

