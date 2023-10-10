Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 7.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

