Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,485. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

