Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

