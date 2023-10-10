Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. 988,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,738. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

