Scotiabank Trims Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Target Price to $165.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $156.76. 593,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

