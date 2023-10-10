Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Down 2.2%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 83,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 200,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,630,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 679,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

