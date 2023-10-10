Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3,556.62 and last traded at $3,569.10. 1,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,651.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seaboard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seaboard Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

