Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. 508,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

