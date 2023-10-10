Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $638,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of ST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. 378,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,333. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

