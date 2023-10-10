Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Cut by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for 5.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 451,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.