Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $142.74. 470,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

