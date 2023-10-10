Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

