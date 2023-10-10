SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.07. 324,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,178. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.