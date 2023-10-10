SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,184 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $57.63. 13,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

