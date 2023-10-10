SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 148,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,011. The company has a market capitalization of $912.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.