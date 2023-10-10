SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCTU stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,839. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

