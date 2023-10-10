SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,003 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. 1,109,791 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

