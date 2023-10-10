SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 43,930 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 9,820,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

