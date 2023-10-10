SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,011 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

