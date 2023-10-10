SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $358,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,490. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.36.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.