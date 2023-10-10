SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 787,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,362,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. 2,770,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.