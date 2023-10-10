SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. 143,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,637. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

